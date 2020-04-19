Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will report $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.12 and the lowest is $2.12. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $2.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $10.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $13.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $16.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after purchasing an additional 928,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after purchasing an additional 378,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,084,000 after purchasing an additional 284,374 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 796,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 80,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,687,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $202.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.