Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will report $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.12 and the lowest is $2.12. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $2.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $10.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $13.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $16.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after purchasing an additional 928,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after purchasing an additional 378,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,084,000 after purchasing an additional 284,374 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 796,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 80,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,687,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $202.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.