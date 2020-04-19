Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ANGI Homeservices in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

ANGI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Aegis reduced their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $18.62.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 401,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,988.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $36,597.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,501.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,474 shares of company stock worth $172,497. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

