Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Core-Mark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Core-Mark’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CORE. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,399,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,674,000 after buying an additional 1,054,117 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,772,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,991,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after buying an additional 631,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,666,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

