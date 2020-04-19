Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 672,400 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 813,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on IMVT. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

IMVT stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,491,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,851,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $15,850,000. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

