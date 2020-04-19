Short Interest in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Declines By 17.4%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 12,652,600 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

BEST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.87 and a beta of 0.76. BEST has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. BEST had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BEST will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

