Short Interest in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Declines By 17.4%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 12,652,600 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

BEST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.87 and a beta of 0.76. BEST has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. BEST had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BEST will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Immunovant Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Immunovant Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Short Interest in BEST Inc. Declines By 17.4%
Short Interest in BEST Inc. Declines By 17.4%
Short Interest in Balchem Co. Decreases By 17.5%
Short Interest in Balchem Co. Decreases By 17.5%
Short Interest in SB One Bancorp Drops By 17.8%
Short Interest in SB One Bancorp Drops By 17.8%
Short Interest in Johnson & Johnson Drops By 17.4%
Short Interest in Johnson & Johnson Drops By 17.4%
Huazhu Group Ltd Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Huazhu Group Ltd Sees Large Drop in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report