Short Interest in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Decreases By 17.5%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,300 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 576,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BCPC opened at $95.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.34. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Balchem has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $113.93.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.55 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Balchem will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Balchem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.