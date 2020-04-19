Short Interest in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Drops By 17.8%

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 70,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta bought 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $36,652.63. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriano M. Duarte bought 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $85,288 in the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBBX opened at $17.00 on Friday. SB One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.99.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

SBBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of SB One Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

