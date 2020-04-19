Short Interest in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Drops By 17.4%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,790,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 20,336,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $394.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

