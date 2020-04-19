Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,840,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 18,028,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 496,323 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,672,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,517,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,844,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.65. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. China International Capital raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

