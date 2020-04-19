Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) Short Interest Update

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 3,766,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Currently, 17.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,223.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Container Store Group by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54,298 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 481,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 6,238.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,995,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,495 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.34. Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.66 million. Container Store Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Container Store Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

