Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Declines By 17.8%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 2,687,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $281.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $310.25.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.73.

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.30, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,559,184 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 56,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 113.3% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 114,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.