Short Interest in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Drops By 17.6%

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 1,881,600 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 413,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

NYSE:FBM opened at $10.12 on Friday. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James R. Carpenter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.