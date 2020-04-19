Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 1,321,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FSS stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson bought 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Workman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 14.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

