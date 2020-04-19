TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Crage purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $35,964.00. Also, Director Joseph Morea purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.12. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

