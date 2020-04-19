Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Short Interest Update

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 2,978,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AAWW opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.52. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $50.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $526,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 147,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and sold 56,748 shares worth $1,294,732. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 63,122 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAWW. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

