Short Interest in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Drops By 17.7%

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 9,255,900 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 964,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

IRDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of IRDM opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,955,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,226,000 after acquiring an additional 582,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,873,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,326,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 388,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after buying an additional 39,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,137,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after buying an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

