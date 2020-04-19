Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Apr 19th, 2020

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 1,472,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,073.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,969,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 139.9% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 535,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 159,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 941,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,250,000 after acquiring an additional 141,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,060,000 after acquiring an additional 95,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 217.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Barclays lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

