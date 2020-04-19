Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HAS. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

