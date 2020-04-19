Short Interest in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Drops By 17.6%

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 5,363,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $3,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,808,669.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,118,805.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,091 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after acquiring an additional 211,552 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 64,904 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,672.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.66 and a beta of 0.86. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

