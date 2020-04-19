Short Interest in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Drops By 17.5%

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 804,900 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 975,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ACA opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,808.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcosa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,624,000 after purchasing an additional 51,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 930,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,463,000 after buying an additional 66,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $39,035,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $30,534,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arcosa by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

