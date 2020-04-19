Short Interest in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Drops By 17.8%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,800 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 664,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 43,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.00.

BIO stock opened at $427.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $281.66 and a 52 week high of $439.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.67 and its 200 day moving average is $363.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.