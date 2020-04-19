Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 1,812,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

OPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.