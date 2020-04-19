Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,490,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 15,197,300 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Mosaic news, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $227,080,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Mosaic by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,643,000 after buying an additional 3,296,438 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $64,112,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $36,901,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $19,030,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

MOS stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.86. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

