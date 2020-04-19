Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,970,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 16,983,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days. Currently, 18.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

