Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 158,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of CRIS opened at $0.79 on Friday. Curis has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $27.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,538,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 164,879 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 72.7% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 718,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 302,253 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Curis by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 61,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

