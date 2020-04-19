Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 158,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of CRIS opened at $0.79 on Friday. Curis has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $27.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,538,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 164,879 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 72.7% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 718,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 302,253 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Curis by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 61,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.
Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.