Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 1,295,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ SOLY opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. Soliton has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $29.00.
Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Soliton will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Soliton in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
Soliton Company Profile
Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
