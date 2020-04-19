Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 1,295,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ SOLY opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. Soliton has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $29.00.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Soliton will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Soliton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Soliton by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Soliton by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soliton by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Soliton in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

