21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,700 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 928,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,879,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,810,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,377,000 after purchasing an additional 231,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 166,500 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,878,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 128,945 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 402.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 67,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53,992 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

VNET stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

