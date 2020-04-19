Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 3,022,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $45.59.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 645.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.