Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 3,022,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $45.59.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 645.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
