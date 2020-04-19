Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Title from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Title from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Investors Title alerts:

NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $96.45 and a 12 month high of $182.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.05.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 17.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investors Title by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Investors Title by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Investors Title by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Investors Title by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.