TheStreet Lowers Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) to C+

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

TheStreet lowered shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ALG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamo Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $90.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $300.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Alamo Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

