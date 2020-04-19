Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:TCI opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCI. Barclays PLC increased its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

