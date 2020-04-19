Head-To-Head Analysis: Yogaworks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) & Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF)

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) and Yogaworks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Yogaworks shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Yogaworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Yogaworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yogaworks $59.59 million 0.04 -$35.19 million N/A N/A

Boyd Group Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yogaworks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Boyd Group Services and Yogaworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yogaworks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus price target of $182.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.28%. Given Boyd Group Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Boyd Group Services is more favorable than Yogaworks.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Yogaworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A Yogaworks -38.23% -160.56% -70.09%

Summary

Boyd Group Services beats Yogaworks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc. operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. Boyd Group Services Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Yogaworks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform. As of May 10, 2018, it operated 69 locations. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

