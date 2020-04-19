American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Head to Head Review

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

88.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lexington Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Lexington Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent and Lexington Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 6 4 0 2.40 Lexington Realty Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus target price of $25.78, suggesting a potential upside of 3.73%. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $10.13, suggesting a potential downside of 1.32%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Lexington Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Lexington Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 11.13% 2.12% 1.39% Lexington Realty Trust 85.87% 19.89% 9.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Lexington Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.14 billion 6.54 $141.04 million $1.11 22.39 Lexington Realty Trust $325.97 million 8.05 $279.91 million $0.80 12.83

Lexington Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Homes 4 Rent. Lexington Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats American Homes 4 Rent on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2018, we owned 52,783 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.