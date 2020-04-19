Critical Review: Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Citizens & Northern pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Lakeland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 23.17% 9.69% 1.45% Lakeland Bancorp 24.95% 10.06% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Citizens & Northern and Lakeland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.24%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Lakeland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $84.06 million 3.01 $19.50 million $1.70 10.82 Lakeland Bancorp $283.28 million 1.85 $70.67 million $1.43 7.27

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Lakeland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats Citizens & Northern on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts. It also provides lending products comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as commercial letters-of-credit. In addition, the company offers trust and financial management services consisting of administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans; investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products, as well as mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. Further, it reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company operates 26 banking offices in Bradford, Cameron, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan, and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Steuben County in New York; and a loan production office in Elmira, New York. Citizens & Northern Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 28, 2019, the company operated 54 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

