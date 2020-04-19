ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.50 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. William Blair upgraded ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upgraded ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NYSE:ABM opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.97. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in ABM Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,218,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,632,000 after purchasing an additional 801,265 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,512,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,881,000 after purchasing an additional 516,052 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in ABM Industries by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 588,180 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after buying an additional 56,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after buying an additional 118,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

