ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.50 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. William Blair upgraded ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upgraded ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NYSE:ABM opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.97. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in ABM Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,218,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,632,000 after purchasing an additional 801,265 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,512,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,881,000 after purchasing an additional 516,052 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in ABM Industries by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 588,180 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after buying an additional 56,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after buying an additional 118,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Yum China and Biglari Financial Contrast
Yum China and Biglari Financial Contrast
Investors Title Downgraded to C at TheStreet
Investors Title Downgraded to C at TheStreet
TheStreet Lowers Alamo Group to C+
TheStreet Lowers Alamo Group to C+
Transcontinental Realty Investors Lowered to D+ at TheStreet
Transcontinental Realty Investors Lowered to D+ at TheStreet
Head-To-Head Analysis: Yogaworks & Boyd Group Services
Head-To-Head Analysis: Yogaworks & Boyd Group Services
American Homes 4 Rent and Lexington Realty Trust Head to Head Review
American Homes 4 Rent and Lexington Realty Trust Head to Head Review


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report