Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will report sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $857.30 million and the highest is $1.23 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

UAA opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 39.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

