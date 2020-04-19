Financial Comparison: Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) & Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) and Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omeros and Advaxis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros $111.81 million 7.01 -$84.49 million ($0.96) -15.06 Advaxis $20.88 million 1.83 -$16.61 million N/A N/A

Advaxis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Omeros.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Omeros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Advaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Omeros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Advaxis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Omeros and Advaxis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros 0 2 3 0 2.60 Advaxis 0 1 0 0 2.00

Omeros currently has a consensus target price of $26.75, suggesting a potential upside of 84.99%. Given Omeros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Omeros is more favorable than Advaxis.

Volatility and Risk

Omeros has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advaxis has a beta of 3.76, meaning that its share price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omeros and Advaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros -75.57% N/A -56.85% Advaxis -3,108.18% -82.13% -70.38%

Summary

Omeros beats Advaxis on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopath, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat lupus nephritis and other renal diseases. Its clinical programs also consists of PDE10 (OMS824) which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease and schizophrenia; PPAR? (OMS405) that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and PDE7 (OMS527), which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating addiction and compulsive disorders, and movement disorders. In addition, the company's preclinical programs comprise MASP-3 (OMS906) for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other alternative pathway disorders; MASP-2-small-molecule inhibitors used for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and MASP-3-small-molecule inhibitors to treat PNH and other alternative pathway disorders. Further, its preclinical programs include G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) platform, including GPR174, GPR151, GPR161, and other Class A orphan GPCRs for treating immunologic, immuno-oncologic, metabolic, CNS, cardiovascular (CV), musculoskeletal, and other disorders; and antibody platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ADXS-NEO, an individualized Lm technology antigen delivery product candidate that is designed to create individualized therapies by activating the patient's immune system to respond against multiple mutations or neoantigens. In addition, it is developing ADXS-HOT for generating potent anti-cancer immunity; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm technology antigen delivery product candidate that is designed to target HER2 expressing solid tumors, including human and canine osteosarcoma. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with OS Therapies LLC; Amgen Inc.; Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; Merck & Co., Inc.; MedImmune/AstraZeneca; Aratana Therapeutics Inc.; and Global BioPharma Inc. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

