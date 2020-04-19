DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) & Hilltop (OTCMKTS:HTH) Head-To-Head Review

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) and DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hilltop and DSA FINL CORP/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 0 1 1 0 2.50 DSA FINL CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hilltop presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.30%. Given Hilltop’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hilltop is more favorable than DSA FINL CORP/SH.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hilltop and DSA FINL CORP/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $1.82 billion 0.82 $225.29 million $2.44 6.73 DSA FINL CORP/SH $5.00 million 3.64 $830,000.00 N/A N/A

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than DSA FINL CORP/SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Hilltop shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Hilltop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. DSA FINL CORP/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hilltop pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilltop has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Hilltop and DSA FINL CORP/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 12.37% 10.89% 1.56% DSA FINL CORP/SH N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Hilltop has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSA FINL CORP/SH has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hilltop beats DSA FINL CORP/SH on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. This segment also provides treasury management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The Broker-Dealer segment advises on public finance; trades in and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate and municipal bonds, and structured products, as well as mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities; trades in equities and options; and provides asset and liability management advisory, structured asset and liability, commodity hedging advisory, equity trading, retail brokerage, clearing, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. The Insurance segment provides personal product line comprising homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured home, and flood policies. The company operates in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Arizona, South Carolina, Washington, Missouri, North Carolina, Maryland, and other states in the United States. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About DSA FINL CORP/SH

DSA Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank that provides various financial services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as residential, residential construction, home equity, business loans. DSA Financial Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

