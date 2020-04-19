First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. First Northwest BanCorp has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Deines acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Also, Director Craig Alan Curtis bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $25,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,539 shares of company stock worth $136,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 758,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 26,518 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

