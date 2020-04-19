Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ: IEA) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ peers have a beta of 0.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Competitors 75 120 105 2 2.11

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 43.45%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion $6.23 million 4.01 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 5.20

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.48% -9.55% 1.86% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

