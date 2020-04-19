Analyzing Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OMBP)

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics -92.93% -23.40% -15.27% Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

67.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics $102.43 million 8.61 -$95.19 million ($0.85) -8.93 Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sangamo Therapeutics and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Omni Bio Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.28%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than Omni Bio Pharmaceutical.

Volatility & Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has a beta of -32.04, indicating that its stock price is 3,304% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics beats Omni Bio Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation. Its therapeutic products which are in Phase I/II clinical trial include SB-525 for the treatment of hemophilia A; SB-FIX for the treatment of hemophilia B; ST-400 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; and SB-318 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I and SB-913 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which are lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). The company also develops ST-920, a gene therapy for fabry disease. It has collaboration and license agreements with Kite Pharma, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bioverativ Inc., and Shire International GmbH, as well as license partnerships with Dow AgroSciences LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Genentech, Inc., Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

About Omni Bio Pharmaceutical

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It holds a license to use patent for the treatment of diabetes using plasma-derived alpha-1 antitrypsin (p-AAT), a protein that is purified from human blood. The company also holds licenses for the use of patents and patent applications covering the use of p-AAT in the treatment of cellular transplantation and graft rejection, radiation protection, bacterial and viral diseases, myocardial remodeling, and inflammatory bowel disease indications. In addition, it holds licenses for patent applications covering compositions of various Fc-AAT constructs. Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

