LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LPLA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded LPL Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,734.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85,862 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,317,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

