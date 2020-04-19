Contrasting CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) & Altapacific Bancor (NASDAQ:ABNK)

Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Altapacific Bancor and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altapacific Bancor 22.42% N/A N/A CVB Financial 40.21% 10.67% 1.84%

This table compares Altapacific Bancor and CVB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altapacific Bancor $22.76 million 3.69 $5.20 million N/A N/A CVB Financial $516.89 million 5.09 $207.83 million $1.48 13.08

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Altapacific Bancor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of CVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Altapacific Bancor has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Altapacific Bancor and CVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altapacific Bancor 0 0 0 0 N/A CVB Financial 1 2 0 0 1.67

CVB Financial has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.89%. Given CVB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Altapacific Bancor.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Altapacific Bancor on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altapacific Bancor

AltaPacific Bancorp operates as the holding company for AltaPacific Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, attorney client trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides short term unsecured, term, commercial and residential construction, small business administration, land, machinery and equipment, working capital, installment, and commercial real estate loans; marketable securities, home equity lines of credit, and real estate secured lines of credit; business acquisition and expansion, and inventory financing services; and debt restructuring services. In addition, it offers overdraft protection; debit and credit cards; cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, and online banking services; and order checks. The company has offices in Santa Rosa, Ontario, Covina, Temecula, and Riverside, California. AltaPacific Bancorp was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers various specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfer, and online account access. Further, it provides trust and investment-related services to customers through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. The company's customers consist primarily of small to mid-sized businesses and individuals located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 68 banking centers and 3 trust office locations. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

