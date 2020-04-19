TheStreet Downgrades First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded First American Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on First American Financial from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.75.

FAF stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.10.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

