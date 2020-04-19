Brokerages Anticipate Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.30 Million

Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) to post sales of $17.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.70 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $16.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $69.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $72.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $73.40 million, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $76.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $5.58 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $130.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.52.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

