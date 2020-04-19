Analysts Anticipate Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.23 Million

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Brokerages expect Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to post sales of $299.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.66 million. Methode Electronics reported sales of $266.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Methode Electronics.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

MEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE MEI opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $994.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.45. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

