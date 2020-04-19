Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) versus Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Financial Analysis

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Carolina Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 15.15% 9.38% 0.80% Carolina Financial 27.98% 10.49% 1.63%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and Carolina Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Carolina Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

Carolina Financial has a consensus price target of $36.66, indicating a potential upside of 28.82%. Given Carolina Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carolina Financial is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Carolina Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Carolina Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Carolina Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $37.00 million 1.15 $5.61 million N/A N/A Carolina Financial $224.23 million 3.15 $62.74 million $2.94 9.68

Carolina Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carolina Financial has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Carolina Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carolina Financial pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carolina Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Carolina Financial beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services comprising safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and treasury management and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and Internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. It operates 13 full service locations, 3 limited service branches, 1 loan production offices, and 3 mortgage production offices. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial leases, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising orrespondent/wholesale mortgage and loan servicing. The company operates through a network of 61 full service branches and 2 loan production offices located in South and North Carolina. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.

