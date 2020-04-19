Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to announce sales of $26.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $17.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $118.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $146.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $137.20 million, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $174.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRP shares. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.41.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $11,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Davis Ravnaas acquired 23,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $102,708.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 373,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,049.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 108,165 shares of company stock worth $481,967. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 52,894 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $5.96 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of $302.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

