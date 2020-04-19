Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.70 Million

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post sales of $71.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.99 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $66.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $267.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.55 million to $269.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $315.39 million, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $331.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hamilton Lane from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.94. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $74.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,933,000 after acquiring an additional 80,057 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 811,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after acquiring an additional 132,090 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,887 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 497,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after acquiring an additional 38,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 453,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,013,000 after acquiring an additional 41,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Analysts Anticipate Methode Electronics Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.23 Million
Bank of the James Financial Group versus Carolina Financial Financial Analysis
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners LP Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.94 Million
Hamilton Lane Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.70 Million
$15.30 Million in Sales Expected for Centogene N.V. This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.51 Million
