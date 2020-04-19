$15.30 Million in Sales Expected for Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) will announce $15.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.45 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $54.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.96 million to $54.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $70.42 million, with estimates ranging from $69.18 million to $71.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centogene.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter worth about $5,986,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $18.46 on Friday. Centogene has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

